Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library Announces the Summer Library Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities!

Published 11:36 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library’s Summer Library Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities begins June 1 and ends July 8.  Pre-registration is open now. Go to https://warren.beanstack.org to register.

The library is challenging community youth to read for at least four hours this year. Readers with the most minutes logged will receive a special certificate of achievement. Additionally, each participant can earn an extra entry in the prize drawings at the end of the program. Certificates and prizes will be awarded at the program’s closing event on July 12.

The Summer Library Program event line-up is as follows:

  • Kick-off event: 20,000 Laughs Under the Sea with Dorian LaChance on Thursday, June 2, at 10 a.m.
  • Go Wild with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, featuring Jackie Henne-Kerr on Thursday, June 9, at 1 p.m.
  • Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities with the Mississippi Aquarium on Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m.
  • Pizza Party Movie on Tuesday, June 21, at 10 a.m.
  • Whimsey Under the Waves: The Art of Drawing Underwater with Chuck Galey on Thursday, June 30, at 1 p.m.
  • Explore the Oceans Sensory Program on Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m.
  • Closing Party: Dive into Science with Stormin’ Bob Swanson on Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m.

Call or visit the library for more information about the Summer Library Program.

Follow the library on Facebook, @WCVPLibrary, for announcements about services and hours. Call 601-636-6411 for more information.

