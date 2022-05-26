Ardis T. Williams, Sr.

Ardis T. Williams a Vicksburg resident passed away on Monday, May 23 in his home surrounded by family following a brief illness. He was 58. He was the longtime manager for the Vicksburg City Auditorium. He was a member of the Greater Mt. Zion M. B. Church. He accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at the age of 5 years old. He became a member of Greater Mt. Zion M. B. Church where he was ordained as a deacon under the leadership of Pastor Kemp Burley, Jr. He also served under Pastor Edmund Gibbs, Pastor Gregory Butler and Pastor Edward Knight where he remained a faithful deacon and trustee under his leadership.

He worked for many years at May’s Shoe Store and thereafter he was employed several years at APAC. He spent the remainder of his career working for the City of Vicksburg City Auditorium, where he remained a faithful and dedicated employee. He was well known by his colleagues and the entire city for his vibrant personality and unwavering generosity.

He married Brenda Fay Ross Williams on November 8, 1987. The two were lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with two beautiful sons Ardis T. Williams, Jr. and Jarvis Williams.

He was preceded in death by his father Ardis Williams, stepfather Jasper (Jap) Thomas, sister Wille Mae Manning Cooper, and mother Reather Garrett Thomas.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Fay Williams of Vicksburg, his two sons Ardis T. (Fay) Williams, Jr of Dallas, TX and Jarvis Terrell Williams of Vicksburg, his three brothers Billy (Connie) Williams, of Vicksburg, Otha Manning, Jr. and Charles (Patricia) Thomas both of Lake Providence, LA, his two sisters Renee Williams and Eva Thomas both of Lake Providence, LA a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and others.