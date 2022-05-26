Vicksburg McDonald’s giving out free chicken sandwiches for 601 Day

Celebrate where you live with Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 601 and 769 area codes with free crispy chicken sandwiches to customers in honor of 601 Day.

It’s a one-day deal available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary as local owner-operators celebrate their communities.

The crispy chicken sandwich features a crispy, juicy, tender filet made with all-white meat chicken topped with crinkle-cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll.

601 Day is part of a series of area code-specific celebrations coming to communities across Mississippi, including 662 Day which will be celebrated on June 6, 2022.

“It’s just one of the many ways local McDonald’s owner-operators give back to their communities, including ongoing support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi,” a news release from McDonald’s said.