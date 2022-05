2022-23 Warren Central Athletic Awards

Athletes of the Year

Male – Jason Williams

Female – Anaya Holt

Football

Spirit and Desire – Colt Lee

Most improved offensive player – Jack Wright

Offensive Lineman Award – Dontavious Bell

Offensive Hybrid Award – Mark Gray

Most improved LB – Brandon January

Most improved DB – Danny Guice

WR award – Preston Lynch

Defensive Hybrid Award – Jason Williams

Defensive Back Award – Jaevian Mims

Golden Helmet MVP – Floyd Davenport

Team Captains – Hartley Sullivan, Zion Nixon, Robert McBride, Bo Broome

Offensive Back Award – Tre Hall

Offensive Lineman Award – Kevin Miller

Defensive Lineman Award – Nehemiah Simonnette

Special Teams Award – Brandon Gilliam

Offensive MVP – Timothy Thompson

Defensive MVP – Jashun Simon

Boys powerlifting

Best Lightweight Lifter – Cody Spivey

MVP – Lane Gordon

Girls powerlifting

MVP – Hannah Hughes

Best Heavyweight -Katie Wallace

Best Lightweight – Hannah Tennison

Cross country

Boys MVP – Matthew Brewer

Most Improved – Joseph Pinkins

Fastest 3K – Holt Pownall

Fastest 2 Miler – Holt Pownall

Boys Coaches’ Award – Aiden Dickerson

Boys Viking Award – Conner Leverette

Girls Viking Award – Keegan Wilson

Workhorse Award – John Austin White

Softball

MVP – Lola Crozier

Most Improved – Adalyn Anderson

Best Offensive – Jennifer Smith

Best Defensive – Sarah Cameron Fancher

Viking Award – Jordan Powell

Rookie of the Year – Tyra Bridges

Girls soccer

MVP – Maegan Little

Most Improved – Melissa Herrle

Best Offensive Player – Gloria Hall

Best Defensive Player – Ashlynn Palmer

Most Versatile – Jordan Polk

Heart of a Champion – Anaya Holt

Boys soccer

MVP – Anden McClurg

Most Improved – Jonah Artman

Best Offensive Player – Tony King

Best Defensive Player – Ben Vroman

Playmaker Award – Justin Hasty

Most Versatile – Birame Ndiaye

Mark Strickland Sportsmanship Award – Riley Lampkin

Tennis

Girls MVP – Audrey Jennings

Girls most Improved – Gracie Summers

Boys MVP – Gordon Wilkerson

Boys most Improved – Sam Harris

Viking Award – Wyatt Schrader

Baseball

Offensive Player – Blake Channell

Defensive Player – Seth Sterling

Pitching Award – Brooks Willoughby

Most Improved – Preston Lynch

MVP – Blake Channell

Viking Award – Joey Greer

Girls basketball

MVP – ZyKerri Segrest

Best Defensive – Zykerri Segrest

Best Offensive – Ta’Mya Sims

Most Improved – Alexis Jefferies

Lady VIking Award – Jae’la Smith

Academic Award – Deanna Adkins

Boys basketball

Most Outstanding – Gaylon Turner

Most Improved – Garrett Orgas-Fisher

Best Defensive – Deonta Segrest

Best Offensive – Taylor Mitchell

Viking Award – Elliott Ferguson

Best Rebounder – Deonta Segrest

Academic Award – Garrett Orgas Fisher

Volleyball

Heart of a Champion – Teyana Monroe

Setter of the Year – Tyra Bridges

MVP – Anaya Holt

Defensive POY – Anaya Holt

Offensive POY – Skylar Beard

Server of the Year – Tyra Bridges

Girls Golf

Low Average/MVP – Frances Thames

Most Improved – Addi Keller

Lady Viking Award – Mary Makenna Wooten

Boys Golf

Low Average/MVP – Hartley Sullivan

Most Improved – Jessie Hallberg

Viking Award – Caden House

Archery

Boys MVP – Peyton Rouse

Girls MVP – Marin Sherwin

Most Improved Player – Peter Lowe

Viking Award – Bradley Leach

Team Captain – Garrett Lee

Girls track and field

Most Dedicated – Jasmine Banks

Spirit and Desire – Taylor O’Leary

Best Throwers – Gabrelle McLeod and Calise Henyard

Best Jumper – Jae’la Smith

Best Distance Runner – Keegan Wilson

Best Sprinter – Adria Burrell

Best Long Sprinter – Ashlynn Palmer

Lady Viking Award – Ramerian Hamilton

Best Hurdler – Mere’ Smith

Boys track and field

MVP – Ashton Murphy

Rookie of the Year – Johnathan Henderson

Best Field Events – Jason Williams

Best Distance Runner – Samuel Andrews

Best Hurdler – Aron Murphy

Best Sprinter – Daniel Williams

Team Captain – Ashton Murphy

Viking Award – Bryson O’Quinn

Spirit and Desire – Federico Zocca

Most Improved – Dontavious Bell

Best Long Sprinter – Tyler Godshaw

Football cheerleaders

Most outstanding bases – Kimberly Burton and Natalie Greer

Most outstanding Flyer – Laney Schrader

Most outstanding Backspot – Sydney Walton

All-Around Best Cheerleader – Jordan Townes

Most Dedicated – Gabby McLeod

Most Improved – Mary Makenna Wooten

Most Spirited – Sydney Walton

Most Versatile – Abby Calaway

Vikettes

MVP – Gracie Williamson

Most Spirit – Cydney Shaw

Most Improved – Robkiyah Ross

Basketball cheerleaders

Most Improved – Iyana Dorsey

Captains Award – Kemi Ward and Naperia Swartz

Star Cheerleader – Laila Brown

Most Dedicated – Calise Henyard

Most Spirited – Tyrione Ross

Swimming

Girls Most Improved – Katie Wallace

Boys Most Improved – Trevis Davis

Girls Viking Award – Gracie Davis

Boys Viking Award – Ashtin Wallace

Girls MVP – Chloe Barnard

Boys MVP – Mateo Byrd

Bowling

Girls Most Improved – Gracie Davis

Boys Most improved – James Mckenna

Girls MVP – Amari Craft

Boys MVP – Avery Greene

Girls Viking Award – Tatum Watts

Boys Viking Award – Devin Fischer