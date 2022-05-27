SEE YOU AT THE LAKE: Eagle Lake expecting large crowds for Lakefest 2022

Lakefest, the Eagle Lake community’s kickoff to the summer season, returns again this Saturday for a day of live music, art vendors and family fun activities.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 310 Eagle Lake Shore Road, and proceeds from the event will go toward improvements to the Eagle Lake community. According to event organizer Linda Banchetti, festivalgoers can expect near-perfect weather on Saturday — and no floodwaters in sight.

“This kicks off the beginning of summer up at the lake. It’s a good day for family fun,” Banchetti said. “This year, the water has cooperated. We’re still hoping to get the pumps, but we’re fighting a battle.”

Banchetti added that the annual event received great support this year, with more than 20 sponsors, more than 40 vendors and several food options as well.

“School’s out, graduations are over, so it’s time for people to get together,” she said.

In addition to art vendors and good food, the event will include live music from local band The Chill, Ben Dew, a silent auction and raffles. It will also feature a children’s activity zone, with a 20-foot Tower of Terror Slide, Bounce House, carnival games and face painting.

The main speaker for the event will be Col. Teresa Schlosser, who will address attendees at noon. Schlosser is the Commander of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg (ERDC).

Following Schlosser’s address, St. Aloysius High School choir teacher and Vicksburg Chamber Choir Director Christie Beasley will lead attendees in a round of patriotic songs to commemorate Memorial Day.

For more information, call 601-218-8100 or visit www.eaglelakematters.com.