Warren County Land Records May 16 to May 23

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 16 to May 23

Warranty Deeds

*Barbara J. Appleby to Gwendolyn Appleby, Lot 6, Pleasant Valley Subdivision Resurvey.

*Christopher Gilmer to Rachel E. Berryman, Block 41, Lot 243, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Barry D. McGuffee and Renee S. McGuffee to Sterling Blanche, Lot 24 and 25, Chambers Street.

*C&D Properties of Vicksburg LLC to Larry Dotson, Lot 93, Speeds.

*Mark Joseph Carey and Vicki Lynn Carey to Newbreak Management Company, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Amber M. Cochran Clemts to Ronald S. Muirhead, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Carl D. Warnock to Ayesha R. Davis, Block 6, Lot 12, Maywood Terrace No. 4.

*Newbreak Management Company to Shakayla Nichole Dixon, Lot 12, South Haven Subdivision.

*Brent Ferrell and Lynsey Ferrell to Cody Rushing and Rachel Rushing, Lot 43, Forrest Cove Part 1.

*Loga Ann Oakes to Riley Elizabeth Frank and Jason Paul Huntington, Part of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Charlene Hanks Hughes to Richard T. Hanks and Jessie L. Hanks, Block B, Lot 141, Marion Park No. 2.

*James H. Keenan Trust, Anne Murdock Crisler Keenan Trustee, Jerry Pepper Keenan Trustee, to Randy Kelly and Chad Terry, Lot 21, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Michael W. Koestler and Diane B. Koestler to Amanda N. Williams, Block 3, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Cody Rushing and Rachel Rushing to Brandon Matlock and Nichelle Matlock, Part of Southwest ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Elizabeth Roby Palmer and Alan Palmer to Christine Hay McWilliams and John Scott McWilliams, Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Bobbie Fryery Nasif to Gordon Wayne Sluis and Jennifer George Sluis, Part of Lot 47, Union Bank.

*William G. Owens Jr. to William Gaylon Owens III, Part of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*61 North Mini Storage LLC to River City Investments LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Carl Williams and Gertrude Williams to Robert E. Rosenthall, Lot 4, Lane Heights.

*Earlina Wright to Nicolus Donte Wright, Block 9, Lot 7, Warren Heights.

Deeds of Trust

*Christopher Albert to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Joe E. Channell Jr. to American Financing Corporation, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Caitlin B. Beard to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Shakayla Nicole Dixon to Cadence Bank, Lot 12, South Haven Subdivision.

*Jacob H. Carraway to New Day Financial LLC, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Ayesha R. Davis to Trustmark National Bank, Block 6, Lot 12, Maywood Terrace No. 3.

*Ayesha R. Davis to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace No. 3.

*Wesle B. Jones to Delta Bank, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 2, John Barefield (See City Also); Part of Lot 2, John Barefield (See County Also).

*James H. Hammack and Brandy L. Hammack to Delta Bank, Block 4, Lot 8, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Paul M. Different and Dianne H. Different to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Lot 43, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.

*Rachel E. Gilmer to RiverHills Bank, Block 41, Lot 243, Vicksburg Proper Block 1-65.

*Ronald S. Muirhead to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Marjorie L. Hinson to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Kenneth V. Larry and Angela K. Larry to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Laura T. Kaufman to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Michael G. King and Maria Nicole King to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 37, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Nicolus Donte Wright to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Block 6, Lot 7, Warren Heights.

*Karen Sumrall to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, Lot 25, Camden Place Subdivision.

*Amanda N. Williams to Open Mortgage LLC, Block 3, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Sullivan Realty LLC to Peoples Bank, Block B, Lots 82 to 84, Bonelli Park; Block B, Lot 87 to 91, Bonelli Park.

*Linda D. Thomas to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 14, South Haven Subdivision.

*Cody Eugene Rushing and Rachel R. Rushing to Tensas State Bank, Lot 43, Forrest Cove Part 1.

Marriage Licenses

*Aaron Lee Jackson, 50, Mississippi, to Chessley Anne Smith, 45, Louisiana.

*Brian J. Gray, 75, London, U.K., to Freddie Price Gregory, 68, Mississippi.

*Marcus Everette Posey, 29, Florida, to Jordan Michelle Shamblin, 21, Tennessee.

*Nathan Jonathan Meadows, 21, Mississippi, to Gabrielle Mackenzie Gibson, 18, Mississippi.

*Joshua A. Carlucci, 39, Texas, to Jessica C. Downey, 34, Mississippi.