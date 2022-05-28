Memorial Day, A Time for Remembrance of Those Lost in Defense of Our Country

Russian leadership has commenced war on Ukraine and caused massive destruction along with many deaths among combatants of both sides and many civilians young and old.

What the Russian leadership thought would be a quick and decisive win has been met by incredible and heroic defense by Ukrainians, moral support and financial and equipment aid from numerous countries.

Those who have gone to war know best of the horrors and human sacrifice such brings. They and many of us have hopes and pray that what is happening now does not develop further. That would be a tragedy for us all.

We should all join them in prayer.

Come Monday, it is time to remember those who lost their lives in defense of our country and our freedoms. Those of us here live as we do because of the many lives lost and effective decisions by those who served and led our military and government. Such losses of life never heal and their remembrance should always be a catalyst for our leadership to find a means of satisfactory resolution that will avoid war.

We are at that ‘crossroad’ now.

Please join us in remembrance of those who were there in combat to understand the high price of war in human suffering and loss, as we ready for the pleasures ahead on this important day.

This day is especially important to residents of Warren County, as home to the Vicksburg National Cemetery, which embraces 116 acres and holds the remains of 17,000 Civil War Union soldiers, more than any other national cemetery.

Many who served in the past made it home. Please focus, too, on what they invested in our country and world. We have another day to honor them. But it is wise to remember now what they did, and then came home to live among us. Many stand ready to repeat their sacrifice to defend all of us. A price for our way of life has always required readiness, and we are all blessed to be among those still ready and willing to defend our liberties, beliefs and our country.

Remembrance is a privilege and an obligation, and it is among the ingredients to achieve the will and means to maintain peace. Our hope is that our world can once again meet this important goal.