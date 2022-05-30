Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatal accident at Eagle Lake boat landing

An incident at the public boat landing on Eagle Lake Sunday night left one individual dead and a series of remaining questions for local law enforcement.

According to sheriff’s office reports, just after 10 p.m., Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call of cardiac arrest at the public landing at Eagle Lake. Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to the scene.

“When units arrived on the scene, there was an individual on the dock and bystanders had been performing CPR,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Monday morning. “I don’t want to release any other information at this time, because it would be speculation.”

Pace said the sheriff’s office would have more information to release Monday afternoon.