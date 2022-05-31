The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Star Spangled Night Run

The 5th Annual Star Spangled Night Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. in downtown Vicksburg.

The event is a 5K run and 5K race walk with a unique “light up the night” theme.

The registration fee is $35 for adults and 20 for children 12 and under, and includes a T-shirt, race bib, glow item and admission to the after-party at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. The race will begin and end at the SCHC at 1302 Adams St.

To register or for more information visit southernculture.org, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

American Legion golf tournament

The American Legion Tyner-Ford Post 213 in Vicksburg wll host its annual charity golf tournament on June 3 at Clear Creek Golf Course. The tournament is a four-person scramble and the registration fee is $85 per player. The proceeds will support veterans, their families and youths in the community. For more information or to register, call

Dr. Hank Harper at 601-750-7660; Alvin Taylor at 601-529-7407; Alonzo Stevens at 601-831-1113; or Clear Creek golf pro Ronnie Ross at 601-638-9395.

Bud Light Scramble

The 2022 Bud Light Scramble is scheduled for June 18 and 19 at Clear Creek Golf Course. The two-man scramble begins at 8 a.m. on June 18, and assigned tee times on June 19. The entry fee is $300 per team and includes green fee and cart, drinks and snacks. Closest-to-pin prizes will be awarded both days, and the top three finishers of each flight will receive Callaway clubs as prizes.

For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Strike Out Child Abuse Tournament

The fifth annual Strike Out Child Abuse benefit fast-pitch softball tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at Halls Ferry Park. The one-day tournament is for open and C-Class teams in the 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U age groups, and there is a $75 team entry fee and $40 pay at the plate fee. All proceeds benefit the Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Center.

For more information or to register, call Mike Foley at 870-208-6260, Nathan Karel at 601-218-8143, or Jeremiah Pant at 915-780-9601.

St. Aloysius sports camps

Vicksburg Catholic School will host a series of youth sports camps this summer. Camps will be led by St. Aloysius High School coaches and players in their various sports. To register, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps. All camps will be held at St. Aloysius unless noted:

• The St. Al tennis camp is June 1-3, from 9 a.m. to noon each day at Halls Ferry Park. This camp is for children ages 8-12. The cost is $80.

• The softball camp is June 13-16 at Bazinsky Softball Field, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each day, for children ages 8-14. The cost is $60.

• The football camp is June 20-23, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. each day, for boys in kindergarten through sixth grade. The cost is $100.

• The baseball camp is June 27-30, for boys in grades K-6. The cost is $100. The camp will be held in the afternoon, with times to be announced later.

• The performing arts camp is July 11-14, for children in grades K-6, from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $120.

• The girls basketball camp is July 18-21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day, for girls ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The boys basketball camp is July 18-21, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day, for boys ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The cheer and Flashette kiddie camp is Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, for girls in Pre-K through sixth grade. The cost is $50.

Adult softball registration

Registration is now open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league. Packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration for the co-ed adult league will begin on May 31.

The cost in both leagues is $175 per team, with an additional $10 fee for non-city residents and and $20 for residents outside of Warren County. For more information, call Parks and Rec director Rick Daughtry at 601-634-4514 or 601-218-9501.

VSA swim registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Swim Association’s summer team is now open. The summer season continues until July 28. Practices run from 6 to 9 a.m. at City Pool and swimmers will also compete in several meets.

The competitive program is open to children ages 5-18, and swimmers must be able to swim 50 meters ­— one length of City Pool — without stopping. The cost is $200 for an individual swimmer, and $100 for each additional family member.

All swimmers must have a swimsuit and goggles. Girls swimsuits must be one piece. A kickboard and fins are preferred.

For more information or to register, visit vsaswim.org; or contact Rob Wallace at 601-631-4466 or Alex Billings at 601-529-0632; or email VSASwimPresident@gmail.com

Hinds football camps

Hinds Community College will host two football camps for high school players this summer.

The Offensive Linemen and Defensive Linemen Camp is June 13-15 and costs $175 per person. Registration will begin at noon inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus.

The 7-on-7 Team Camp is June 16. The cost of the camp is $225 per team. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. in the Mayo Athletic Field House.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. All waiver forms are available at sports.hindscc.edu.

For more information, email Hinds head coach Larry Williams at larry.williams@hindscc.edu

Hinds basketball tryouts

Hinds Community College will hold tryouts for its women’s basketball team on June 18, at 9:30 a.m. at J.D. Boyd Gymnasium on the Utica campus. All players must bring athletic clothes and have a current physical.

For more information and to register, contact Hinds head coach Perry Fletcher by phone at 601-842-3261, or by email at godscoach@yahoo.com