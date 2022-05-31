Celebration of Life for Linda Faye Drake Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Greater Grove Street Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Mrs. Drake will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 4 to 6 p.m. Mrs. Drake was gainfully employed at the Holiday Inn Express in Vicksburg. She leaves to cherish her golden memories; 4 children, Melissa Winters, Tanya Thomas, Booker T. Bailey Jr, and Morris Bailey, one sister, Mary Harmon, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Linda Faye Drake transitioned at her residence on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the age of 64.