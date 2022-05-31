Linda Faye Drake

Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Celebration of Life for Linda Faye Drake Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Greater Grove Street Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Mrs. Drake will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 4 to 6 p.m. Mrs. Drake was gainfully employed at the Holiday Inn Express in Vicksburg. She leaves to cherish her golden memories; 4 children, Melissa Winters, Tanya Thomas, Booker T. Bailey Jr, and Morris Bailey, one sister, Mary Harmon, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Linda Faye Drake transitioned at her residence on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the age of 64.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Obits

Thenora Hill Beard

Edith Marie Harried Washington 

Richard Kline, III

Dan Waller, Jr. 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in the June 7 District 2 Congressional Primaries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...