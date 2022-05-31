PCA’s Palmer, Tallulah Academy trio named to All-MAIS Class 3A baseball team

The postseason awards keep rolling in for Gage Palmer.

A few days after he played in the MAIS Futures all-star baseball game, the Porter’s Chapel Academy sophomore was selected to the All-MAIS Class 3A team.

Palmer, who pitches and plays shortstop, made the team as a utility player.

In 72 1/3 innings pitched Palmer had 105 strikeouts and a 3.09 ERA, to go along with a 6-4 record and two saves.

At the plate, he batted .364 with 14 RBIs and 29 runs scored to help lead PCA to a 17-8 record and the third round of the MAIS Class 3A playoffs. The Eagles won their first playoff series since 2011.

In last week’s Futures Game, an all-star game for underclassmen, Palmer was 1-for-1 with a walk in two plate appearances, and had pitched 1 1/3 innings. He did not allow a run and had three strikeouts in his stint on the mound.

Palmer was PCA’s only representative on the All-MAIS team, but Tallulah Academy had three — in

fielder Todd Etheridge, outfielder Paul Michael Machen and pitcher Dee Morgan. All three were important pieces of Tallulah’s 2021 Class 1A championship team and led the Trojans back to the Class 3A semifinals in 2022.

Etheridge, a senior who had the game-winning hit in the 2021 championship-clinching win over Calhoun Academy, batted .542 this season. He drove in 32 runs, scored 38, and 21 of his 45 hits went for extra bases. He hit 12 doubles, five triples and four home runs.

Etheridge also pitched 36 1/3 innings and had a 3-4 record with a 4.23 ERA and 51 strikeouts. He was selected to play in the Class 2A-3A All-Star Game last week.

Morgan, a junior, was second on the team with a .452 batting average. He hit 13 doubles, five home runs, drove in 37 runs and scored 31.

He pitched in 20 of the Trojans’ 31 games and finished 7-3 with two saves. He racked up 116 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. Morgan also played in the Class 2A-3A-4A Futures Game last week. He was the starting pitcher for the White team and had two strikeouts in one scoreless inning, while also going 1-for-2 at the plate.

Machen finished with a .431 batting average. He drove in 33 runs, scored 24, and hit three home runs and nine doubles. He also had 24 stolen bases. On the mound, he had four saves and 18 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.