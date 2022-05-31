Richard Kline, III passed away on May 19, 2022, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Highlands Hospital at the age of 68. He was born on September 16th, 1953 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He graduated from Vicksburg High School.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Bertrice Kline; and father, Richard Kline, Jr.

Richard is survived by his four siblings; four children, James Kline, Tierre Kline (Bridget Kline), Kristi Smith (Terry Smith, Jr), and Nichelle Kline (Melvin Vance, II); nine grandchildren and his lifelong friend Christeen Kline Townsend.