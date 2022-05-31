Thenora Hill Beard

Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Thenora Hill Beard of Vicksburg, MS died on May 26, 2022, at her home. She was 91 years old.

Thenora was the fourth of eleven children born to the late Genora and Mamie Burks Hill. A retired educator, Thenora moved back to Vicksburg in 2015 from Muskegon Heights, Michigan after serving over 41 years in Michigan and Mississippi school systems. She was a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University and received her master’s degree from the University of Michigan. She was a member of the Clover Valley Baptist Church in Vicksburg.

Thenora is preceded in death by her parents, Mamie Burks Hill and Genora Hill, Sr.; brothers, Robert Earl Hill, Sam Earl Hill, Genora Hill, Jr., Willie S. (Alice Mae) Hill, Charles Edward (Yvonne) Hill; James Ellis Hill; sisters, Lenora (Johnny) Davis and Ruby Hill.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Doris Hill Anderson of Vicksburg, MS; brothers, James Walter (Savannah) Hill, Sr. of Monticello, MS; sisters-in-law, Jannie B. Hill of Buffalo, NY, Eunice Hill of Muskegon Heights, MI; a special cousin/best friend, Anita Allen Jackson of Chicago, IL and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, between 1 to 6 p.m. (family present 5 to 6 p.m.).  Funeral service is scheduled Friday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church in Vicksburg, MS. Interment will follow at Henry Cemetery in Edwards, MS.

 

Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home is handling the services.

 

