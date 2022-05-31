Warren County residents advised to prepare for 2022 Hurricane Season

With the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starting June 1, Warren County residents are advised to prepare survival packs.

In an official Hurricane Preparation press release, Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney encourages Mississippians to pack a “Go Bag.”

Go Bags should include important documents in waterproof containers or digitally saved online; cash; medications; a battery-powered radio and a gallon of drinking water for every family member and pet.

The Mississippi Insurance Department also warned that river flooding is common along the coastline of the Mississippi River, especially during peak hurricane season during heavy rain.

Unfortunately, this leaves cities like Vicksburg and other cities in the Delta region up to 60 miles away from the river as possible flood zones.

Flooding can cause major damage to bridges, roadways and other infrastructure. During floods, traveling becomes limited and nearly impossible to navigate through and could lead to the contamination of groundwater.

Knowing the damage floods can cause, Chaney said he encourages Mississippians to double-check their insurance policies for coverage.

“Don’t forget to review your insurance coverage and make sure you are familiar with your policies,” Chaney said. “If you have questions, contact your insurance agent or insurer.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also has many resources to help residents prepare for a storm. Its 2022 Disaster Guide demonstrates what to do before, during and after a storm, including making an evacuation plan and building a disaster kit. The Disaster Guide can be downloaded in Spanish and Vietnamese on the MEMA website.

After a storm, residents are encouraged to contact their insurance provider if there is any damage and file a claim. Residents should report damage to their local Emergency Management Office as soon as possible. They can do so by using the Crisis Track self-reporting tool. This information-gathering platform allows local officials to determine the amount of damage within a community.