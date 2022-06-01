GUEST COLUMN: Chalk it up to a good time at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market

By Rebecca Sigh | Guest Columnist

We’re adding a little extra color to downtown Vicksburg this weekend.

No matter the reason you are visiting downtown, you are sure to smile after taking a look at the fabulous artwork drawn at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market. We invite anyone to come to infuse joy and inspiration into the sidewalks and streets at the market that day. There will be chalk available, or feel free to bring your own.

We are excited to begin to see the variety of produce available at the market grow each week. Now as we enter June, I consider this month to be peak season for the summer market.

Produce you can find (come early so you don’t miss it) are green plums, zucchini, squash, butterbeans, tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, watermelons, eggplants, peaches and cucumbers.

What are some tips for shopping at our farmer’s market?

Know your seasons: If you know your seasonal produce, then you will know what to expect to see at the market. Keep in mind that seasonality and items on offer will differ based on the region you are in (example: Mississippi will not sell homegrown oranges). Plan meals ahead of time: Since you know what you’re likely to find at the farmers market, you can do a bit of meal planning and shop accordingly, much as you would at the grocery store. Make a list and note the amounts you’ll need for each item. Because the farmer’s market is subject to seasonality, and vendors may run out of items or simply not have them that week, maintain some flexibility. Come early: Markets tend to be less crowded right when they open or just before they close. There are exceptions to this rule, so try visiting your market at different times to figure out the best time for you. For the best selection, go to the farmer’s market early. The best goods tend to go first, and popular-but-limited items may even sell out before the day is done.

For more information on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com or call 601-634-4527 or follow on Facebook @Vicksburg Farmers Market or Instagram @farmersmarketvicksburg.