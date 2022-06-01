Mississippi WIC Program addresses infant formula shortage, adds more products

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Tatyana Ross

A national shortage in infant formula has left communities in shock across the country, and Warren County is no exception.

However, the Mississippi WIC program is taking action to ensure participants will receive all their supplemental WIC benefits. 

According to a Mississippi State Department of Health news release, the WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to its approved product list. All approved products will be available from May 31 to Aug. 31.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

All participants are encouraged to return recalled products to the original location of purchase for cash back, store credit or a similar product.

“The Mississippi WIC Program does not have a reserve of infant formula,”  said Jameshyia Ballard, Director of Vendor Management nationwide. “Manufacturer’s shortages means we, too, are experiencing constraints in our ability to order medical formulas.” 

With new options available, participants that are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores should contact their local WIC clinic to change to an alternate formula that is currently available.

“These new options for WIC participants are being used to help meet the needs of families, ” Ballard said.

For additional information, visit the WIC website at www.healthyms.com/wic.

In Warren County, WIC appointments can be made through the Warren County Health Department, located at 807 Monroe St. in Vicksburg.

More News

Vicksburg Police Reports: Auto burglaries, business burglaries and more reported in the last week

A VIVID VISION: Ferris bringing color to Vicksburg through zinnia beds

River City Early College selects two valedictorians for class of 2022

Warren County residents advised to prepare for 2022 Hurricane Season

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in the June 7 District 2 Congressional Primaries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...