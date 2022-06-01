Mississippi WIC Program addresses infant formula shortage, adds more products

A national shortage in infant formula has left communities in shock across the country, and Warren County is no exception.

However, the Mississippi WIC program is taking action to ensure participants will receive all their supplemental WIC benefits.

According to a Mississippi State Department of Health news release, the WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to its approved product list. All approved products will be available from May 31 to Aug. 31.

All participants are encouraged to return recalled products to the original location of purchase for cash back, store credit or a similar product.

“The Mississippi WIC Program does not have a reserve of infant formula,” said Jameshyia Ballard, Director of Vendor Management nationwide. “Manufacturer’s shortages means we, too, are experiencing constraints in our ability to order medical formulas.”

With new options available, participants that are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores should contact their local WIC clinic to change to an alternate formula that is currently available.

“These new options for WIC participants are being used to help meet the needs of families, ” Ballard said.

For additional information, visit the WIC website at www.healthyms.com/wic.

In Warren County, WIC appointments can be made through the Warren County Health Department, located at 807 Monroe St. in Vicksburg.