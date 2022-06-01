Vicksburg Police Reports: Auto burglaries, business burglaries and more reported in the last week

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a series of burglaries over the last week, beginning with two calls on Thursday morning, May 26.

Apple products stolen from unlocked truck

At 7:14 a.m. on May 26, officers responded to the 5900 block of U.S. 61 South in reference to an auto burglary.

The victim reported that overnight an unknown suspect went inside his unlocked 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. An iPad, Apple AirPods, and the keys were missing out of the vehicle. This case is under investigation.

Matthews’ Auto Parts burglarized

Just two minutes after the auto burglary was called in, at 7:16 a.m., officers responded to Matthews’ Auto Parts, 4404 U.S. 61 South, in reference to a burglary.

The complainant reported that one of the windows to the office had been broken. The only thing missing from the property was $5 in change that was in a jar. This case is under investigation.

Trailer stolen on Walnut Street

At 8:19 a.m. on May 26, VPD officers responded to 1200 Walnut St. for a stolen trailer.

The victim stated his red 1998 Big Tex trailer had been stolen from outside his shop. This case is under investigation.

Cell phone stolen from unlocked vehicle

Rounding out the day of burglaries, at 5:49 p.m. that evening officers responded to an address in the 1600 block of Poplar Street for an earlier auto burglary.

The victim reported that someone had entered a Ford Expedition earlier that day and took a Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphone valued at $100. The vehicle had been left unlocked. This case is under investigation.

Gun stolen from unlocked vehicle

A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Woodstock Drive on Tuesday.

At 11:07 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Woodstock Drive for a reported auto burglary. The complainant stated someone entered a Toyota Rav4 and stole a Smith & Wesson 380 cal. handgun and a pair of Oakley sunglasses.

The total value of the missing items is estimated at $600. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the incident. This case is under investigation.