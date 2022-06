CARY- Funeral services for Dan Waller, Jr., 76, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at Mt. Buria MB Church, Cary. The burial will follow at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. Rev. Alexis Hamilton will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Waller died on May 30, 2022, at Sharkey-Issaquena Nursing Home, Rolling Fork.