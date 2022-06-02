Fuller Center Bike Adventure makes a pit stop in Vicksburg

The Fuller Center Bike Adventure continues to raise money and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing’s fight against poverty housing.

Cyclists found themselves in Mississippi with the Underground Railroad ride beginning in Slidell, La. on May 27. The cyclist began the journey with the goal of traveling 1,350 miles in four weeks.

“I’m biking because I’ve always heard of the Underground Railroad but it’s nice to see it and ride it at the same time,” cyclist David Johnson said.

After a 72-mile ride from Brookhaven, the cyclists made their overnight stop at City Light Church in Vicksburg on Wednesday before leaving out early the following morning pedaling 90 miles to Greenville on Thursday.

“Plus, we’re raising money for the Fuller Center to build houses to pull people out of poverty,” said another cyclist, Mark Murphy.

The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that raises money to build houses for people in poverty. The Bike Adventure is a fundraiser helping generate funds through donations or sponsorships.

“The day we show up, they’ve already got houses, handicapped ramps, roofs, doors, windows — just about a little bit of everything and we come in and it brings some awareness to it to people from the community,” Murphy said.

By traveling at least 63 miles a day, the riders will arrive on the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio, by June 26.

For more information about the Fuller Center Bike Adventure, visit the Fuller Center for Housing website at fullercenter.org.