Mary Rose Lawrence 

Published 3:10 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ms. Mary Rose Lawrence passed away on May 29, 2022.

At her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 57.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (1350 East Ave). Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

