Vicksburg Police Reports: Police investigating drive-by shooting and business burglary

Published 12:53 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department released the following information regarding incidents this week:

Drive-by shooting on Grove Street

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Grove Street at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, one person reported that someone had shot into a nearby house. A second house was also found to have received damage.

A dark-colored vehicle was reported leaving the area prior to the officer’s arrival. Shell casings were recovered and the case is currently under investigation.

Business Burglary at Simple Southern Creations

In other reports, officers responded to reports of a business burglary at Simple Southern Creations, 43 Fisher Ferry Road, at 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

The reporting party stated that someone had broken the front window of the business and taken two speakers, four drones, two vases and two radios. The case is currently under investigation.

