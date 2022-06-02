Warren County Grand Jury: Vicksburg man indicted after firing shots at woman in vehicle

A Vicksburg man has been indicted on multiple counts involving an incident where he reportedly fired shots at a woman driving a vehicle.

The three-count indictment handed down by the Warren County grand jury during its May session charges Thomas Bruce Wilkerson, 31, 2986 Old Highway 27, with aggravated assault-domestic violence, shooting at a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident that occurred Dec. 19.

He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two prior felony convictions.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, Wilkerson and the woman were attending a party at a home on Old Highway 27 when they got into an argument.

As the woman was trying to leave in her car, Wilkerson reportedly fired a handgun at the car, hitting it twice. The shots caused the woman to lose control of her car and leave the road.

Wilkerson left the scene and was arrested the next day at a mobile home in the 100 block of Impala Drive where he was found hiding under a bed in a back bedroom. A cocked .38-caliber revolver was found nearby.

Man indicted for 2020 arson

In another case, Charles Edward Doss Jr., 22, 111 Trailwood Drive, was indicted on the charge of arson in the July 9, 2020 fire of a Toyota Sienna van. His arrest was the result of an investigation by Vicksburg Fire Department investigator Nathaniel Williams, Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office agents and Vicksburg police.

Other indictments include:

• Wade Gaskin Jr., 36, 2011 Floyd Ave., was indicted on charges of fourth-offense DUI and simple assault on a police officer. The charges involve a traffic stop where Gaskin head-butted a sheriff’s deputy. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Daron Derrell Evans, 26, 922 Clubhouse Circle Apt. B; third-offense domestic violence.

• Willie Tristan Rodgers, 24, 1384 Silent Shade Road, Belzoni; aggravated assault-domestic violence and larceny motor vehicle.

• Dominique Rader, 28, 280 Ironwood Drive; aggravated assault-domestic violence.

• Angel Brooke Carraway, 39, 549 Warriors Trail; attempted aggravated assault-extreme indifference and possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. She was indicted as a habitual offender because she has two prior felony convictions.

• Jamie Jabour Neal, 31; 2607 Grant St.; fourth-offense DUI.

• Mark Davidson, 54, 612 Egan Road; possession of contraband within a jail or correctional facility and possession of controlled substances within a correctional facility.

He is accused of attempting to smuggle a cellphone into the Warren County Jail and having marijuana and methamphetamine in the jail. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he has two previous felony convictions.

• Andrew Phillip Bailey, 27, 1004 Georgetown St., Crystal Springs; grand larceny.

• Velinda Jackson, 47, 159 Beverly Drive; cheating at gambling.

Jackson is accused of using her position as a dealer on the electronic craps table at Riverwalk Casino to cheat the casino.

• Tony Tyree Payton, 24, 218 Milsap Ave., Jackson; receiving stolen property and escape from confinement for attempting to run from a sheriff’s deputy.

• Taylor Smith, 28, 1385 Jeff Davis Road; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Tiffany Kay Vanwormer, 29, 206 Cleveland St., Tallulah, La.; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Clyde Stinson, 43, 1931 Heather Place; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Danielle Carlene King, 21, 271 Grange Hall Road Lot 8; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Courtney Saldana, 28, 2000 Davis Road; uttering a forgery.

• Charles Lee White, 72, 900 Culkin Road; receiving stolen property.