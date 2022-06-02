Warren County Land Records May 23 to May 30

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 23 to May 30.

Warranty Deeds

*Fix Pads Holdings LLC to Robert Joe Adams and Karen B. Adams, Part of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Justin Robert Bridgers, Vanessa Vixen Voss and Gregory Ryan Tuttle to Robert Allen and Tina Allen, Part of Lot 5A, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Axel Montalvo Bartolomei and Lyan Ivonne Garcia to Joey Mitchell and Miracle R. Mitchell, Lot 303, Stonegate Subdivision Part 3.

*Kaylah Evelyn Holland, Executrix and Alice Mitchell Bridges Estate to Anthony A. Harris, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 13, South Haven Subdivision No. 2.

*Any Burt and Patricia Burt to Scott Hohmann and Joy Dawn Brown-Hohmann, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Joe D. Campbell to Helen Campbell, Part of Lot 17 and 18, Barstow.

*Eddie Milton Jr. and Linda C. Milton to Castle 2020 LLC, Block 6, Lot 4, Railroad Addition.

*Anna Jo Thomas to Anthony Benjamin Thomas, Tabitha Thomas Clifton and Marshall Prince Thomas, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Anna Jo Thomas to Anthony Benjamin Thomas, Tabitha Thomas Clifton and Marshall Prince Thomas, Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Copiah Forest Products Inc to Forst Farmer LLC, Part of North ½ of Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of North ½ of Section 28, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Joey Mitchell to Zachary R. Crouch Sr. and Synthia Crouch, Lot 45, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 2.

*Dream Beyond Inc to Warren County, Mississippi, Part of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 3, Magnolia Plantation.

*James Thomas Henry Sr., Shirley Ruth Henry Williams and Florence Clara Henry Reames to James Thomas Henry Sr., Part of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Home Bank, NA to N to N Homes LLC, Block 3, Lot 3, Warren Heights.

*Lynne Martin Waterbury, Kenneth Ray Martin Jr., Lynne Martin Waterbury, Executor, Kenneth Ray Martin Jr., Executor, Kenneth Ray Martin Sr., Estate, Timothy Drew Martin, Timothy Drew Martin, Executor, to James M. York and Leigh A. Hyland, Lot 172, Oak Park No. 3.

*Ruby Mae Ross, Trustee, and The Ross Family Trust to Sylvester to Charlotta Jones, Block 1, Part of Lot 1, Vicks Enlarged-J.W.

*Kingdom Management Group LLC to Keiwana Jones, Block 1, Lot 5, Hillcrest No. 2.

*Mayfield Investment Properties to Gertrude Young, Lot 48, Wildwood No. 1.

*Robert Mark McGowan to Debra Ann Smith, Block 4, Lot 6, Meadowvale Resurvey Blocks 2 to 7.

*William Owens to Jason Williams, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Audrey (Moore) Randle and Steven Randle to Shannon Sylvester, Part of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Robert Joe Adams and Karen B. Adams to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Tina Allen and Robert Allen to Mortgage Access Group, Part of Lot 5A of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Scott Hohmann and Joy Dawn Brown-Hohmann to American Internet Mortgage Inc, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Upshaw Enterprises Inc. to Bank of Brookhaven, Part of East ½ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James E. Cole to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 15 and 17, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Zachary R. Crouch Sr. and Synthia Crouch to Mortgage Research Center LLC to Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 45, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 2.

*Zachary Ryan Sumrall to Equity Prime Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Leigh A. Hyland and James M. York to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 172, Oak Park No. 3.

*N to N Homes LLC to Finance of America Mortgage LLC, Block 3, Lot 3, Warren Heights.

*Howard Charles Waring Sr. and Lauren V. (Waring) Fordice to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Keiwana Jones and Lakitha Hall-Jones to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Block 1, Lot 5, Hillcrest No. 2.

*Anthony A. Harris to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 12, South Haven Subdivision No. 2.

*Austin C. Hopkins and Anna H. Hopkins to RiverHills Bank, Part of South ½ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Ria D. (Williams) Judge to NorthPointe Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Joey J. Mitchell to Miracle R. Mitchell and Trustmark National Bank, Lot 303, Stonegate Subdivision Part 3.

*Jason Williams to Owens William, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Shannon Sylvester to Audrey Randle, Part of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 4 Esat.

*2000 Clay Street LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 1, Bonelli Park.

*Gordon W. Sluis and Jennifer E. George Sluis to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 47, Union Bank.

*Kimberly Michelle (Ashley) Stewart to USDA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 9, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Richard R. Sumners and Iris C. Sumners to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 18, Lake Park Estates No. 2.

Marriage Licenses

*Jonathan Matthew Wilkerson, 26, North Carolina, to Christian Elizabeth Rhodes, 24, Alabama.

*Andrew Patrick Farmer, 27, North Carolina, to Lorena Clare Bishop, 23, Georgia.

*Austin Ray Blackledge, 22, Mississippi, to Valeria Sophia Rowell, 23, Lugansk, Ukraine.