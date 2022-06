Yvonne Nicola, lifelong resident of Vicksburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was 90. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church followed by Trisagion prayers at 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.