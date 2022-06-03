OUR OPINION: Placing a value on local news coverage

Imagine visiting a local news website where you don’t have to answer a pesky Google survey, don’t have to see those targeted national ads that simply know too much about you, and don’t have pop-ups clogging your screen.

Thanks to the launch of a new “Ad-Lite” version of vicksburgpost.com and the implementation of a metered paywall, The Vicksburg Post is Vicksburg’s only local news source that can fulfill those promises for its readers.

Would you give up two to three cups of coffee a month in exchange for high-quality local news at your fingertips? That’s how little it costs to become a subscriber to The Post.

Much has been said in the last week about The Post’s intentions behind implementing a metered paywall system. To address concerns and free us from misinformation, here are a few facts about digital subscriptions:

Readers of vicksburgpost.com are able to read a handful of articles before they are required to subscribe to view content. This ensures out-of-town visitors can read family and friends’ obituaries.

Our home page, community contest pages and brand-new digital community calendar (another exclusive feature of The Post) are not behind the paywall.

Digital access is included with print subscriptions. If you’re already a subscriber, our local office staff will gladly help you log into the new site. Please email customerservice@vicksburgpost.com for assistance.

Most importantly, placing a value on local news allows the hardworking newsroom team at The Post to bring more high-quality, in-depth journalism to readers than ever before.

We want to give you a reason to keep coming back to our site — and welcome feedback to help bring readers content that is worth their money.

When you subscribe to The Vicksburg Post, either in paper or digital format, you’re helping your neighbors. The Post’s newsroom staff is entirely made up of Vicksburg natives and transplants who are proud to be here.

The Vicksburg Post is committed to bringing high-quality, hyperlocal news to its readers, devoid of misinformation or bias.