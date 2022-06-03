Vicksburg’s Strand Theatre showcases “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai”

The Strand Theatre will showcase “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” is a film that follows the life of a contracted killer for a mob boss that saved him years before.

“Well, the reality is I needed something light to fill a weekend,” said programmer for The Strand Theatre Daniel Boone.

According to Boone, director Jim Jarmusch is a favorite of his. Jarmusch’s films are quirky and tongue in cheek. Boone knows he likes the film but said he is not sure what the audience will think because the humor in the film gets grim.

“It’s R-rated. It’s a mashup of a gangster film, French film noir and Japanese samurai films featuring rap music by the RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan. A film lovers film. Different,” Boone said.

Boone mentioned that “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” may not be for everyone, but he has already chosen films for the next two weeks.

“Next week we have ‘The Defenders,’ a doc about lawyers who represented protesters during voter registration here in Mississippi in the 1960s,” Boone said. “The next week we present a group of short films made by indigenous people. These comprise a tour sponsored by the Sundance Institute.”

For a good movie and free popcorn visit The Strand on Saturday.

Tickets for this event can be purchased for $10 each in advance at Highway 61 Coffeehouse or at the door of The Strand Theatre, 717 Clay St.