Warren County Grand Jury: Trio indicted in attempt to take AT&T wire

Three people accused of taking AT&T wire have been indicted on a charge of malicious mischief.

The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictments against Christopher Michael Hayes, 34, 1796 Heather Drive; Amy Elizabeth Hearn, 28, 117 Joyce Lane; and Joseph Dustin Smith, 34, 102 Jeffrey Lane, during its May session.

The trio was arrested on May 1. All three are accused of causing $4,000 in damages to the wire, which is a felony under state law.

In another case, Leon Felix Jr., 34, 413 Evans St.; sex offender-failure to notify of an address change. He was indicted on the same charge in January.

Other indictments include:

• Flynn Cobb, 44, 103 Skyvale Drive; failure to register as a sex offender. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Michael Funches, 57, 114 Staple St., Edwards; failure to register as a sex offender.

• Kenneth Walton Jr., 27, 514 Oakwood Drive, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Caleb Wilson, 22, 503 Royal Oak Drive, Clinton; fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

• Keavy T. Lyons, 24, 1245 Mount Alban Road, Lot 24; larceny-motor vehicle. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Albert Collins, 35, 355 Dana Road; larceny-motor vehicle.