FRAZIER: High school lessons go beyond medals and plaques

Published 4:00 am Saturday, June 4, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

For over a week, I have been writing stories on students in our community who were named their respective high school’s valedictorians and salutatorians as well as those who were recognized as STAR Students.

And while these students have worked hard and sacrificed much to earn these honors, the remaining graduates in Vicksburg need not forget that they, too, should be proud. We all have different strengths and test scores don’t measure all attributes — but a diploma in hand does let a student know they carried through on a goal they began 12 years prior.

I remember my high school graduation.

The commencement was held on the football field at Warren Central High School and the weather was mild, making wearing a cap and gown not too terribly miserable.

I, like most students, did not walk away with an armload of honors, but my time in high school was no less of an exceptional educational experience.

I had teachers like the late Mrs. Dupuy, who, although I could never get the hang of chemistry, made the class fun. Mr. Odom taught English and now as an adult, I not only get to say he was my teacher, but he has also now become a friend.

I also had Mr. Rittenhouse and Mr. Randy Little for history classes. Those two men were awesome at teaching history.

And then there was the band.

I don’t care what anyone says about being in the band. At Warren Central in the ’70s, being a member of Big Blue was nothing short of feeling like a rockstar. Every time we took to the field and there were more than 200 of us, the spectators in the stands would go wild.

We were an incredible force to be reckoned with, as were our leaders, John Waite, Larry Grant and Gary Cook.

These men were tough on us, and it was most evident at summer band camp.

Let’s just say, back in the day, it was nothing short of boot camp and when we marched in military-style during halftime shows and for competitions, it showed.

Being a member of the Big Blue Band was like being part of a family that worked together and played together. We cheered each member on whenever an accolade was given and comforted those who were going through tough times.

I am sure the graduating class of 2022, like me, experienced the ups and downs of being a high school student, but that’s part of life.

We can’t all be the smartest students in the class, but we can all walk away with lessons learned, fun times had and memories for a lifetime.

