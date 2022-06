Warren Central softball player Lola Crozier was selected to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 4A/5A/6A All-Star Game Friday and Saturday at Jones College.

Saturday’s games are at 2 p.m. Crozier’s teammate Abby Morgan was also selected to play for the South team in the game.

Crozier, Warren Central’s catcher, batted .278, with one home run, six doubles and 15 RBIs this season.