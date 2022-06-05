OUTLOOK: Crawford Square and Gordon’s Alley receive a spruce-up

If it has been a while since you have taken a stroll down Washington Street, you might be in for a bit of a surprise — a good surprise.

Vicksburg Main Street recently received a $2,500 grant and funding has been used to enhance Crawford Square and Gordon’s Alley, both located at the intersection of Crawford and Washington streets.

Kim Hopkins, who serves as the executive director of the Vicksburg Main Street Program, said she applied for the grant from the Mississippi Main Street Association.

“It was a Community Development Grant for $2,500 and it was a matching grant, so we matched the $2,500,” she said.

The $5,000 has been used to spruce up existing flowerbeds at Crawford Square with weeding and mulching. Flowerpots with seasonal foliage and flowers have been added. Hand railings have been painted, café lights strung and grapevine balls and stars have been positioned in the trees.

“We put in three picnic tables to go with the two benches and just spruced it up and made it a nice area for locals and visitors,” she said.

Hopkins said she has received positive feedback from both downtown merchants and tourists.

“The downtown merchants have called and thanked us, and the tourists have been really enjoying the benches being there,” she said. “We also have a lot of locals that use the area for pictures. It’s a beautiful area. They (the locals) used it before it was spruced up, but they are really using it now.”

Hopkins said the Gordon’s Alley area is also frequented by patrons of the Mulberry Apartments and Hotel.

Hopkins said a second phase of enhancing the downtown area will take place in the next couple of months.

“The Mayor and Board of Aldermen have approved hanging lights to be strung across Gordon’s Alley,” Hopkins said, which will enhance and during the evening hours will showcase the artwork displayed on the sides of the parking garage.

Those helping Hopkins with the first phase of the project, she said, included her assistant Ritch Southard and Main Street Board members, who participated during a workday to help paint.

“We did have the city come in and pressure wash the sidewalk and steps, and they helped us do some electrical boxes,” she said, adding downtown business owner and developer Daryl Hollingsworth repaired a concrete pillar.

Hopkins said she encourages those who haven’t been out to see and enjoy the “spruced up” space to plan a visit.

“It’s a great area to come and relax. You can go get lunch at one of the restaurants and come and sit and have lunch at one of the picnic tables,” she said. “During Second Saturdays we have been having the music down at Gordon’s Alley. It’s a wonderful area for music and events.”

Also, the city of Vicksburg has installed a dog park along Gordon’s Alley, Hopkins said, which is one more reason to come down and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the River City.