Dorothy Marie Walker Taylor

Published 9:27 am Monday, June 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

October 7, 1937 – June 3, 2022

 

Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Taylor will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at Parkview Baptist Church in Tallulah, Louisiana, with Bro. Jason Lupo, Bro. Thomas Boothe, and Bro. Henry Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Parkview Baptist Church from 6 until 8 p.m.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

More Obits

Johnny “Lil Brother” Williams, III

Betty Mae Selvy Allen

Julius Carter, Sr.

Mary Rose Lawrence 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in the June 7 District 2 Congressional Primaries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...