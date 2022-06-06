Nora Catherine Dickerson English died on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. She was 83.

Mrs. English was born on February 2, 1939, in Sallis, MS, to William Gus Dickerson and Emma Lee Waddel Dickerson. She will be remembered most for her kindness and giving heart. She was also fun-loving and full of spunk and humor.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ray B. English, grandsons Andrew Prudhomme and Dalton Gene Rice, parents Gus and Emma Lee Dickerson, brothers Ray and Norman Dickerson and sisters Marjorie Ferguson and Mildred Jenkins.

She is survived by her son Steven English (Robin) of Vicksburg, daughters Tammy English, Lou Ann Evans (Gene) all of Brandon, MS, Mitzi Busby (Chris), Kimberly Joseph (David) and Amber Rice (Jeremy) all of Vicksburg, MS, sister Eva Herod of Enterprise, MS, 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home with Rev. Terry White officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Michael English, Stuart English, Jonathan Prudhomme, Paul Prudhomme, Raegan Dykes, Jared Smith, Cole English, Barrett Joseph, Watson Davenport and Jordan Locke. Honorary pallbearer will be Eric English.