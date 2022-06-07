A Celebration of Life will be held for Anthony Burden Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Greater Grove Street M B Church at 2 p.m. Mr. Burden will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m.

Mr. Burden was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geneva Burden, David Bass, Evelyn Banks, and William Banks, Sr. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter, Danesha Burden of Vicksburg, MS; his mother, Sarah Burden; his father, William Banks, MS; two brothers, Derrick Burden (Renee) of and Brandon Burden; his stepson, Tyderrius Jones of Vicksburg, MS and a host of family and friends.