Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Evelyn Wilson, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Zion Travelers Church 1701 Popular Street at 11 a.m. Evelyn will lie in repose from 10 a.m. at the church until the hour of service. Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. Evelyn Wilson transitioned on May 30, 2022, in Sequin, TX at the age of 48.