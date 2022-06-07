Funeral services for Johnny Williams, III (Lil Brother) are to be held on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. in the King Solomon M. B. Church 180 Oak Ridge Road with Reverend Reginald Benard officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the chapel. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Johnny Williams, III passed away on Friday, June 3 following a brief illness. He was 70. He was a retired truck driver having worked for Swift Trucking Co. He was a member of King Solomon M. B. Church Church. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Williams, Jr., mother Lula Tyler Williams, his brother Melvin Tyler, and Sister Suzan Alexander.

He is survived by his son Zohan Williams and his sister Linda (Thomas) Sandles and a granddaughter.