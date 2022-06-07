NRC Names New Resident Inspector at the Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant

Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Entergy's Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson. (Entergy photo)

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has selected Anthony Smallwood as the new resident inspector at the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Port Gibson. 

Smallwood worked as an engineer in the auto, oil and gas industries prior to joining the NRC in 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University, and a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University. He is a Navy veteran. 

“Anthony Smallwood has a strong commitment to safety. His presence at Grand Gulf will help the NRC fulfill its mission of protecting people and the environment and ensure that operators of the Grand Gulf plant meet the high standards set by the NRC,” NRC  Region IV Administrator Scott Morris said.

Each U.S. commercial nuclear power plant site has at least two NRC resident inspectors. Smallwood joins senior resident inspector Tim Steadman.

They serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting inspections, monitoring significant work projects and interacting with plant workers and the public.

