Mr. Arthur Jamal Sims, Jr. passed away on May 28, 2022, in Prince William County, Virginia at the age of 31. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem MB Church (Kings Community) in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home in Vicksburg, Mississippi.