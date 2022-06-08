GUEST COLUMN: The good kind of Blue at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market

By Rebecca Sigh | Guest Columnist

Simultaneously crisp and soft, sweet and tart, blueberries truly have it all.

Last week, I spotted several packages of these blue gems of summer and it hit me: peak season for the market is approaching. Blueberries may be small, but they have a large array of versatility when it comes to recipes. From as simple as scooping up a handful and eating them as they are to baking a blueberry pie, all results are the same, delicious and a crowd-pleaser.

Let’s not forget our canning crowd — blueberries make excellent preserves.

Did you know that blueberries are likely the only true berry you will see at the market? One of the few fruits native to North America, wild blueberries were originally gathered by Native Americans, and today the U.S. leads the world in blueberry production.

Hailed as a superfood high in antioxidants, blueberries have grown in popularity in recent years, but you can only get them fresh and local from May through August.

This weekend will be the first weekend that we have Bovina Blue’s joining our market, selling solely blueberries. Get there early, as this vendor always sells out. Due to their short shelf life, fresh blueberries are rarely found outside of farmer’s markets and backyard gardens, so savor them in their juicy glory while you can.

We also have our rescheduled Zucchini 500 Race this weekend. Bring the kids down to the market, let them explore the produce and find a zucchini, then head over to our workstation and let them build a funky veggie mobile. Don’t forget this Saturday is Second Saturday, so there will be live music throughout downtown all day long. Come early and stay late.

For more information on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market, email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com or call 601-634-4527, and follow us on Facebook @Vicksburg Farmers Market or Instagram @farmersmarketvicksburg.