Thompson, Flowers carry Warren County party primaries

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By John Surratt

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., carried Warren County as he handily defeated one opponent to secure the Democratic Party nomination Tuesday for the District 2 seat he presently occupies in Washington.

Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and co-chairman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thompson has been in Congress since winning a 1993 special election. The 2nd District includes most of western Mississippi and much of the metro Jackson area.

Incomplete and unofficial returns show Thompson, the only Democratic Party member of the state’s congressional delegation, received 2,156, or about 94 percent of the vote, in the Warren County Democratic primary to 118 votes for challenger Jerry Kerner.

His Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election will be determined in a June 28 runoff between Brian Flowers, a military veteran who opposed Thompson in the 2020 race for the 2nd Congressional District, and Ronald Eller. According to incomplete and unofficial returns, Flowers received 748 votes, or about 47 percent in the Warren County primary to lead Eller, who had 679 votes. Carson had 120 votes and Johnson had 37.

