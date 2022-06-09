Four graduates awarded Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship for 2022

Marquasia Smith, Jannifer Banks, and Aron and Ashton Murphy are the 2022 recipients of the Frank Crump , Jr. Next Generation Scholarship.

Smith, a graduate of Vicksburg High School and class valedictorian, received the top award of $1,000. Smith plans to attend Mississippi State University, majoring in computer science to become a software engineer. She said her introduction to computers and technology as a potential career path was during a local college tour when she was 14 years old. In her sophomore year at VHS, Smith learned to code and create apps, games and websites. She also took advantage of free online coding sites to learn C++, JavaScript and Python.

Appreciative of all the support she has received, Smith said she is committed to making a difference for future generations.

“Most people tend to go on about their lives and forget about the place they called home, but I refuse to do that,” she said. “I want kids in the generations after me to know that no matter how successful you are, it is always great to give back to your community.”

Smith’s academic achievements earned her more than $500,000 in scholarships from universities and organizations nationwide.