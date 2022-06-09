Helen W. Nash, born May 23, 1929, in Dyer County, Newbern, TN. She passed away in the comfort of hospice care at Summerhouse Beau Ridge Memory Care Facility in Ridgeland, MS on June 4, 2022. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Chestley Delee Nash of Vicksburg, MS; her father, Lawrence Worley, and her mother, Ludie Worley of Dyer County Newbern, TN; and one great-granddaughter,

Bexlee-Kaye Nash of Vicksburg, MS.

Helen was raised in Dyer County, Newbern, TN and graduated from Trimble High School in the class of 1947. She moved from Dyer County to Memphis, TN in 1947 where she was employed at Sears Roebuck and Reed Brothers Dairy. Helen then married Chestley D. Nash on December 16, 1949. Helen and Chestley moved to Vicksburg, MS in1951. They were blessed with three sons: Larry Delee Nash of Ashland City, TN; Barry Alan Nash of Vicksburg, MS; and Edward Kent Nash of Pleasantview, TN. Helen and Chestley had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

While residing in Vicksburg, Helen was an employee at White’s Auto Store, Western Auto, and also the Vicksburg Clinic. Helen and Chestley were active members of the Vicksburg Church of Christ. She was beloved & admired by many that knew her over the years.

Services will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg, MS on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. The memorial services will be led by Larry Macomber and Wade Hammack of the Vicksburg Church of Christ and songs will be led by Jerry Miller.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Christopher Nash, Joseph Nash, Eric Nash, Shawn Traughber, Zachary Nash, and Brennan Williams. Burial services will follow at the Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Special gratitude would like to be given to the caregivers of Helen W. Nash , Dr. Sam Peeples of Baptist Medical Group and Dr. Jimmy Lott of Jackson Heart, St. Dominics Hospital, all nurses and staff of Summerhouse Beau Ridge Memory Care Facility where she resided.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in Helen’s honor, to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, c/o Public Affairs 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.