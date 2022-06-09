Vicksburg Police Reports: 3 weapons, 4 gaming devices and 2 vehicles stolen by midweek

The Vicksburg Police Department was kept busy between Sunday and Wednesday, with multiple auto burglaries and thefts reported over the first half of the week.

Gun, cash and children’s toys stolen on Fifth North Street

At 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the VPD responded to an address in the 900 block of Fifth North Street in reference to an auto burglary.

The victim reported someone broke into a tan Chevrolet Impala and stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, $100 in cash and children’s toys. This case is under investigation.

Toyota 4Runner stolen from Commons Circle

At 4:45 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Commons Circle in reference to a stolen vehicle.

According to the victim, someone took a burgundy 2002 Toyota 4Runner sometime during the previous evening. The doors were unlocked on the vehicle. This case is under investigation.

Hunting bow, Nintendo gaming systems stolen from MLK Boulevard

Later Monday morning, at 10:10 a.m. officers took a report at the police station about an auto burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The victim reported the passenger rear window was broken out and a Nintendo 3DS, a Nintendo Switch, a Nintendo GameBoy and a camouflage hunting bow were missing. This case is under investigation.

Nintendo Switch, wallet stolen from First East Street

At 11:08 a.m. Monday, officers took a report of an auto burglary in the 1100 block of First East Street.

The victim stated a 2000 Toyota Camry had been burglarized, and a Nintendo Switch and a blue Nautica wallet were missing. This case is under investigation.

Handgun stolen from locked truck on National Street

On Wednesday morning at 7:08 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 1200 block of National Street for a theft from a vehicle.

The vehicle’s owner reported that someone broke into a White GMC Sierra by breaking the driver’s window and stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. This case is under investigation.

Golding Barge Lines van stolen

At 11:57 a.m. that same day, officers responded to Golding Barge Line, 101 Lee St., in reference to a stolen vehicle.

A company employee stated that they had been notified by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that one of their deputies had stopped a White Dodge Caravan registered to Golding Barge Line on Highway 82. A check of their vehicle inventory revealed that the van was missing.

Home burglarized on Willow Drive

In other reports, at 7 p.m. on Monday, VPD officers responded to an address in the 200 block of Willow Drive in reference to a burglary.

The victim reported the front door of the residence had been forced open and an antique sewing machine was stolen. This case is under investigation.