BEHIND THE CROWN: Reynolds recognized for 30 years of service to Miss Mississippi organization

Preparations for the Miss Mississippi Competition are a year-long endeavor, but now that the event is less than two weeks away, organizers and volunteers are working non-stop to make sure all is ready for the 31 young women competing for the title.

One of those volunteers is Johnny Lee Reynolds Sr.

Reynolds has been volunteering with the Miss Mississippi organization for 30 years and this year, he has been named Miss Mississippi Volunteer of the year.

Reynolds said he started out “Chasing behind the photographer to make sure they got the good shots of the young ladies and the belles and beaus,” to now sitting on the Miss Mississippi Board.

“I like sitting on the board and being able to give back,” Reynolds said.

Volunteerism is something Reynolds said his mother instilled in him and his four siblings at an early age.

“She would get us up in the morning time,” he said, and instruct each one as to how they could help the neighbors.

Reynolds admitted it may not have always been something a child was interested in doing, but nonetheless, he followed through with the task and in doing so, has continued to help out and give back.

Volunteering his time for the Miss Mississippi Competition, Reynolds said, is not only fun, but there is also a sense of accomplishment felt when the production kicks off.

“I like the excitement that goes along with all of it (the Miss Mississippi Competition). Seeing the routine coming together, seeing behind the scenes, and then seeing all of it come together and then sitting back and saying, ‘I had a part of that. I helped support that.’”

As a board member, Reynolds said, the group meets once a month throughout the year and then the volunteerism ramps up prior to both the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition and the Miss Mississippi Competition.

A few of Reynolds’ responsibilities for the Miss Mississippi Competition include helping Vicksburg Main Street line up the cars for the parade, working with the businesses that provide lodging for the candidates during the competition and helping set up the spaces at the Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) where the candidates prepare and dress for the competition.

