OUR OPINION: Vicksburg, home of the Sitting Ducks

Stealing items from unlocked cars — and stealing cars, for that matter — has become a kind of sport for thieves in Vicksburg.

It’s not a pretty reality, but unfortunately, it seems to be the reality we’re in. And for whatever reason, it also seems as though a good portion of the population is content with being sitting ducks, making it even easier for those with ill intent to take advantage.

Just this week alone, three vehicles were stolen, including one that was left running in the Walmart parking lot. Two of the stolen vehicles were unlocked. Three weapons were stolen from vehicles between Sunday and Wednesday, and four handheld gaming systems.

So, instead of writing yet another editorial about the importance of responsible gun ownership (which includes keeping firearms secured and/or on your person at all times), or the way in which leaving cars unlocked directly contributes to violent crime, we’re going to pitch a new slogan for the city: “Vicksburg, home of the Sitting Ducks.”

If residents are so negligent as to leave their vehicles unlocked, or leave valuables in their vehicles at all, one has to wonder, at what point do we stop feeling bad for them? Are these people victims of crime, or are they enablers and accessories?

It’s not difficult to take steps to prevent auto burglaries.

Lock your doors.

Remove keys from the vehicle.

Do not leave a spare key in the vehicle

Park in a well-lit area.

Close all windows on the vehicle.

Don’t leave valuables in your car.

If you want to take things a step further, consider investing in an audible alarm system or anti-theft device, a vehicle immobilizer or a tracking system.

You don’t have to be a sitting duck — and you shouldn’t want to be one either.