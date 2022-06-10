Warren County Land Records May 30 to June 6

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of May 30 to June 6.

Warranty Deeds

*Action Flippers LLC to Jason Reese, Lot 17, Springfield Addition-Millers Subdivision.

*Jacob F. Berkowitz and Tanya M. Beck to Jacob Love and Brenda Love, Lot 8, Lake Park Estates No. 4.

*Dustine Cole Lewis to Fredrick S. Bedwell and Anna Nadine Bedwell, Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*C&D Properties of Vicksburg LLC and Fred Davenport to Malcolm L. Harris and Rosie D. Harris, Lots 8 and 9, Thomas Shy Survey.

*Capital Investment Corporation to Trevor Jay Looney and Krista Beth Looney, Lot 167B, Oak Park Subdivision.

*Wesley Scott Marshall to Divine Realty Group LLC, Part of Lot 7, Treesdale Subdivision.

*John D. Shores and Henry L. Shores to Todd Dollar and Melissa Dollar, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Alexandra H. Downey and Bradley A. Downey to Kevin Laxson and Rachel Laxson, Lot 6, Grey Oaks Subdivision.

* E and L Properties LLC to Angela Scott, Lot 118 and 120, Speeds.

*Wanda Lee Tice to Angelia S. Ferguson, Part of Lots 39 and 40, A B Lee Subdivision of Lot 7 of Ferguson Subdivision, Lot 8 S. Barfield.

*Christopher R. Greene to Greene Properties LLC, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert Johnson and Christopher R. Greene to Greene Properties, Block 3, Part of Lot 5, Noeville; Block 3, Lots 6, 9 and 10, Noeville.

*Robert Johnson and Christopher R. Greene to Greene Properties LLC, Block 55, Part of Lot 270, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Robert Johnson and Christopher R. Greene to Greene Properties LLC, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 5 East.

*Robert H. Johnson to Greene Properties LLC, Block 2, Part of Lot 7, Harrisburg.

*Robert H. Johnson to Greene Properties LLC, Part of Lot 14, Vicks Recent.

*Mary A.L. Hampton to Amanda M. Wadford, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Mary L. Hampton to Collin Lake Parrish, Part of East ½ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*JKG LLC to Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Jack C. Harper and Ashley C. Harper to Daniel C. Walsh, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Loraine Hintson Lee to Loraine Hintson Lee and Thomas Lee Sr. Part of Section 35, Township 09 North, Range 5 West; Part of Section 36, Township 09 North, Range 5 West; Part of Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 5 West; Part of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 5 West; Part of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 5 West.

*Alicia Ann Souza-Pope to Alicia Ann Souza-Pope and Patrick Leon Pope, Lot 38, Part 6 Extended, Lake Park Estates.

*Stephanie Renee Rowland to Shane Russell Rowland, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Dana (Wilson) Williams to Larry Christopher Tate, Lot 57, Speeds.

*Joe Gain Tom Sr. and Judy C. Tom to Joe Gain Tom Jr. and Ester Tseng, Lot 30, Littlewood Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust

*John D. Anderson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Meadowvale.

*Kenneth Michael McLaughlin Jr. and Kimberly D. McLaughlin to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Douglas A. Whittington and Elizabeth R. Whittington to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 5 and Part of Lot 6, Morgan Tract.

*Charles L. Jones and Debra B. Jones to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of South ½ of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Greene Estates LLC to Bank of Franklin, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lots 101 and 102, Laurel and Cedar Hill Subdivision.

*Ashton D. Greene and Misty A. Greene to Bank of Franklin, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Frederick S. Bedwell and Anna Nadine Bedwell to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Mitzi E. Busby and Donald Busby to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Lot 16 and 17, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

*Larry Christopher Tate to Concordia Bank and Trust Company, Lot 57, Speeds.

*William Marlon Roberson and Ann Farrell Roberson to Delta Bank, Lot 14 and 15, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1 to 33 and 55.

*Divine Realty Group LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 7, Treesdale Subdivision.

*Carolyn Ann Estes to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 141, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Blake L. Purvis and Shelby Clemmer Purvis to Flagstar Bank, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Fawn McCleave-Francis and James Francis to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 23 and 23 A, Parkside Land Co.

*Tracy D. Franklin to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, All of Lot 13, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.

*Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to RiverHills Bank, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Malcolm L. Harris and Rosie D. Harris to RiverHills Bank, Lot 8 and 9, Thomas Shy.

*Malcolm L. Harris and Rosie D. Harris to RiverHills Bank, Lot 9, Benard Acres.

*Norman V. Harris and Marguita S. Harris to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 11 and 12, Falcon Ridge Subdivision.

*Katrina Johnson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Lot 38, Southside Land Co.

*Daniel Walsh to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Christopher M. Lynn and Mary M. Lynn to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Lot 9, Oak Bend.

*Magnolia Mini Storage LLC to Renasant Bank, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lots 1 to 45, Brownsville.

*Lawrence R. Vanzomeren and Christine M. Vanzomeren to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 262, Openwood Plantation No. 8A.

*Collin Lake Parrish to Trustmark National Bank, Part of East ½ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Boronski R. Perryman to USDA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 45, Warrenton Heights.

*Annie Ware to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 25 to 29, Alpine Heights.

Marriage Licenses

*Tyler Maurice Williams, 38, Mississippi, to Brianna L. Chenault, 27, Missouri.

*William Preston Westor, 23, Vicksburg, to Sara Grace Emerson, 21, Vicksburg.

*Michael O’Connor, 59, Philadelphia, Pa., to Jessica Porter Moore, 47, Mississippi.

*Austin Lee Smith, 25, Mississippi, to Suzinne Tee Heggins, 25, Mississippi.

*Collin Bryce Nutt, 20, El Dorado Ark., to Jewlia Marie McClanahan, 19, Natchitoches, La.

* Kevin Devon Williams, 45, Illinois, to Ayanna Shekita Berry, 32, Mississippi.