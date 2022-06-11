Mallory Pratt, Jon Payton Hoffman to Exchange Vows June 18

Mr. and Mrs. Thad Christopher Pratt of Vicksburg announce the marriage of their daughter, Mallory Grace to Jon Payton Hoffman of Tallulah, La. Mr. Hoffman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan O. Hoffman of Tallulah.

Miss Pratt is the granddaughter of Mr. Wallace D. Pratt and the late Mrs. Josephine Griefield Pratt of Vicksburg and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Samuel Ellington of Corinth, Miss.

Mr. Hoffman is the grandson of Mrs. Faye Maxwell and the late Mr. Billy O’Dolphus Hoffman and Mrs. Virginia Carney and the late Mr. Payton Woodrow Carney, all of Tallulah, La.

The bride-elect is a 2017 graduate of Warren Central High School. She received her bachelor of science degree in legal studies from Mississippi University for Women, where she graduated cum laude. She was a member of the Lockheart Social Club and Mock Trial.

Miss Pratt is a marketing consultant for The Vicksburg Post.

Mr. Hoffman is a 2014 graduate of Porter’s Chapel Academy. He received his associate’s degree in drafting and design from East Mississippi Community College.

Mr. Hoffman is a civil engineer technician with the Coastal Hydraulics Laboratory of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg.

The wedding will be at 6 p.m. on June 18 at The White Magnolia in Kentwood, La. The couple will reside in Vicksburg.