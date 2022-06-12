VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Casey Rudd volunteers behind the curtains

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Casey Rudd, who volunteers at the Vicksburg Theatre Guild (VTG). Rudd is a Vicksburg native and lives with her husband, two stepsons and daughter.

How did you hear about the Vicksburg Theatre Guild?

I originally heard about VTG from my grandparents, who took me there a few times when I was a child, but I had not been to a play in years. Over the last few years through our church family, I have gotten more involved. Last year, my daughter tried out for “Beauty and The Beast,” along with over 40 other children. The great part was the Director, Kat Goss, found a spot for everyone that auditioned. Seeing her not turn anyone away and finding a spot for everyone was amazing. Since then we have been involved in “Young Frankenstein,” “Gold in the Hills,” and currently, “Percy Jackson,” “Frozen Jr.” and the upcoming “Freaky Friday” musical.

How long have you been volunteering?

Last year when my daughter was in “Beauty and The Beast” was my first year volunteering. My husband and I volunteered to help with what was needed. We helped with building the set, painting the set and helping with the kids. The second weekend of the play, I volunteered to help backstage, so that other parents could watch their children from the audience.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering at the Vicksburg Theatre Guild?

There are so many memories we have made since volunteering. My favorite memories would have to be working backstage. Watching from backstage is the best, it provides a whole new perspective and you get to see all the backstage work that goes into making a production flow. The best part of helping is watching the kids interact with each other, dancing behind stage and eagerly waiting on their turn to go out and perform.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Don’t think about it, do it! It is a lot of work and so much fun. It’s a great way to give back to the community and spend time with your children.

What are some of your jobs or tasks at the Vicksburg Theatre Guild?

This year I am acting as Parent Coordinator and heading up the fundraising for the Youth Season. I work with the Directors, Kat Goss and Lisa Hill, to help get information out to the parents and help answer any questions from parents. This summer we are working to get VTG out in the community. We are hoping to get support from businesses in town to help with the cost of building the sets, props and costumes.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

It’s a lot more work than I thought. There are so many steps to putting on a play and you are doing all of it at one time. You have rehearsal going, building sets, making props and costumes, all to be completed at the same time. VTG has a great group of volunteers heading up each area and these people are so talented.

