Hinds star, Vicksburg native Reed named NJCAA All-American

Vantrel Reed wrapped up his run at Hinds Community College with one last bit of major recognition.

The former Warren Central star was named a second-team NJCAA Division II All-American, adding the honor to the All-MACCC and All-Region 23 awards he had previously earned.

Reed, a sophomore shortstop, led Hinds and ranked fourth in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference with a .419 batting average. He was second in the state with 54 RBIs, hit 12 home runs and scored 55 runs in 48 games.

Reed led Hinds to a 30-18 record and a berth in the NJCAA Region 23 tournament. The Eagles were ousted by eventual national champion Pearl River Community College.

Reed has signed to play at LSU-Shreveport next season.

Reed was one of seven Mississippi players selected to the NJCAA Division II All-America team.

Pearl River outfielder Tate Parker and infielder Alex Perry were selected to the first and third teams, respectively. Parker batted .450, with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs. Perry batted .385, with 17 homers and 62 RBIs.

Northeast Mississippi pitcher Colby Holcombe was on the first team. Holcombe was also the MACCC Pitcher of the Year after setting a school record with 115 strikeouts in 12 starts.

Holcombe, a Mississippi State signee, led the MACCC and ranked fourth in the country in strikeouts. He had seven double-digit strikeout games and threw four complete games.

Northwest Mississippi catcher Ryan Lee joined Reed on the second team. Lee was also the MACCC Player of the Year. He led Northwest in batting average (.402), doubles (12), home runs (16) and RBIs (52).

Meridian Community College’s Brock Butler and Bo Gatlin were both on the third team. Butler had a .403 average, eight home runs, 51 RBIs and 18 doubles. Gatlin batted .411 with a team-high 12 home runs and 54 RBIs.