Louisiana State Police: Ouachita Parish crash kills two West Monroe children, one adult

A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of George Barmore, 68, Emory Barmore, 12 and Layla-Grace Barmore, 12, all of West Monroe, La., on Friday, June 10.

Louisiana State Troopers from Troop F responded to the scene on LA Highway 34, south of LA Highway 840-1 at approximately 11:40 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by George Barmore, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the center line into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250, driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.

Barmore, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Barmore’s two juvenile passengers, who were not restrained properly and were sharing a seatbelt, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Kelley and his juvenile passenger, who was restrained, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Kelley and his passenger fled the scene on foot after the crash and prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate Kelley and returned him to the crash scene for the investigating Troopers.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. Kelley is suspected of being impaired. He was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for felony hit and run and three counts of vehicular homicide. Impairment is unknown in regards to Barmore.

Included in the information provided by LASP was the following message to the general public: “Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.”

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 12 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 16 fatalities.