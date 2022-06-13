Vicksburg Police Reports: Man arrested for vehicle theft, multiple auto burglaries reported

The Vicksburg Police Department has released information about reported crimes and arrests from this past weekend. Out of the six reported auto burglaries, five were from unlocked vehicles.

Arrest made for vehicle theft

Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Cherry Street on Friday at 2:24 p.m.

The victim stated a silver 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara had been stolen earlier that day after it had been parked with the keys accidentally left in the ignition. Just after 5 p.m., the stolen vehicle was stopped on Alcorn Drive, being driven by Johnny Earl Thomas, 37 of Vicksburg.

Thomas was charged with receiving stolen property. He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 13. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Car stolen from Vicksburg daycare center

Officers responded to the Sisters of Mercy Daycare at 1220 Howard St. in reference to an auto theft on Friday at 5:22 p.m.

The victim reported someone had stolen a 2013 Chevrolet Impala earlier that afternoon. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys had been left in the vehicle. This case is under investigation.

Auto burglary reported on Hayes Street

Officers responded to an address in the 1700 block of Hayes Street in reference to an auto burglary on Friday at 7:27 a.m.

The victim reported that somebody had gained entry to a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse and stolen a wallet. The vehicle had been left unlocked. This case is currently under investigation.

Auto burglary reported on Windham Street

Officers responded to reports of an auto burglary in the 100 block of Windham Street on Friday at 9:02 a.m. The victim stated that someone entered a Buick Envision and stole an undetermined amount of change. The case is under investigation.

Auto burglary reported at Circle K

On Friday at 5:22 p.m., officers took a report at the police department of an auto burglary that occurred at the Circle K convenience store at 574 U.S. 61 North. The victim stated someone entered a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and stole a check sitting on the center console. The vehicle was left unlocked. The case is under investigation.

Escalade stolen from Cain Ridge Road

Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 300 block of Cain Ridge Road on Saturday at 6:20 a.m.

The victim reported that a 2007 White Cadillac Escalade was stolen. This case is under investigation.

Gun stolen from truck on Grove Street

Officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Grove Street in reference to an auto burglary on Saturday at 2:44 p.m.

The victim reported someone entered an unlocked Dodge Ram pickup and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm MP Shield pistol. This case is under investigation.

Truck burglarized on Meadow Drive

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Meadow Drive in reference to an auto burglary on Saturday at 5:33 p.m.

The victim reported someone entered a silver 2018 Dodge Ram and stole a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $500. The vehicle was unlocked.

This case is under investigation.

Gun stolen from truck on Halls Ferry Park Road

Officers responded to the 200 block of Halls Ferry Park Road in reference to an auto burglary at 7:04 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim reported a Glock 19 9mm handgun was stolen from the glove compartment of a 2006 GMC Sierra. The vehicle was left unlocked. This case is under investigation.

Rigby Street home burglarized

Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Rigby Street in reference to a residential burglary at 7:04 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim stated they had returned from out of town and found three window air conditioner units, an acoustic Guild Guitar and two amplifiers missing. This case is under investigation.